Wilmington FFA sets sales, forms leaders

The Wilmington FFA is selling strawberries and nuts!

You can purchase strawberries as a flat — 8 quarts of strawberries; half flats — 4 quarts of strawberries; and single quarts.

Also, Wilmington FFA is selling nuts — 12 different types of nuts including chocolate-covered peanuts, mixed nuts, almonds, brittle bites and many more.

For more information on prices, ordering or anything else, contact a Wilmington FFA member or call Wilmington High School Ag room at 937-283-7254 or email ffa@wilmington.k12.oh.us.

Leadership

Madison Gilbert, Mariah Knowles, Caroline Diels, Darcie Zeckser and Rachel Lowe attended the 212-360 leadership conference in Columbus the weekend of Jan. 17-19. The 212 conference is for freshmen and sophomores, and focuses on the development of an individual student.

Caroline Diels was the only freshman that attended the 212 conference; the other four members attended the 360 conference, which focuses on chapter leadership and developing plans for the chapter.

From left are Madison Gilbert, Caroline Diels, Darcie Zeckser, Mariah Knowles and Rachel Lowe.