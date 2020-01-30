Wilmington FFA sets sales, forms leaders

The Wilmington FFA is selling strawberries and nuts!
You can purchase strawberries as a flat — 8 quarts of strawberries; half flats — 4 quarts of strawberries; and single quarts.
Also, Wilmington FFA is selling nuts — 12 different types of nuts including chocolate-covered peanuts, mixed nuts, almonds, brittle bites and many more.
For more information on prices, ordering or anything else, contact a Wilmington FFA member or call Wilmington High School Ag room at 937-283-7254 or email ffa@wilmington.k12.oh.us.
Leadership
Madison Gilbert, Mariah Knowles, Caroline Diels, Darcie Zeckser and Rachel Lowe attended the 212-360 leadership conference in Columbus the weekend of Jan. 17-19. The 212 conference is for freshmen and sophomores, and focuses on the development of an individual student.
Caroline Diels was the only freshman that attended the 212 conference; the other four members attended the 360 conference, which focuses on chapter leadership and developing plans for the chapter.