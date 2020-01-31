High school seniors in Clinton County: Apply for BHV scholarships

The Burton, Hale and Vogel Legacy Foundation is proud to offer five $1,000 scholarships to Clinton County seniors in 2020. One scholarship will be available for each of the following schools — Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Laurel Oaks, and Wilmington High School.

Any high school senior with a GPA of 3.0 or higher can apply. Applications must be submitted no later than May 1.

Submit a copy of your high school transcript and submit a written essay to one of the following questions: 1. What is your dream job? Why? What are you doing now to achieve this? 2. Who you are is closely tied to where you’ve been and who you’ve known. Who is your biggest influence, why? What legacy do you want to leave behind for others to follow? (The written essay has no word or page limit).

Flyers are available in respective guidance offices.

The BHV Legacy Foundation was founded in 2018 by Jeff Burton, Myron Hale, and Cole Vogel with a mission to make a difference in the lives of others through scholarships and philanthropy projects.

One scholarship was awarded last year, and the foundation expanded the scholarship opportunities to the whole of Clinton County in 2020.

Questions? Contact the foundation by phone at 513-725-5160, email at bhvlegacyfoundation@outlook.com, or find them on Facebook.

Interested in giving? All tax-deductible donations can be made to: The Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177; memo line: “BHV Foundation.”

From left are Jeff Burton, Cole Vogel, the first recipient in 2019 Corey May (of Clinton-Massie), and Myron Hale. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_BHV.jpg From left are Jeff Burton, Cole Vogel, the first recipient in 2019 Corey May (of Clinton-Massie), and Myron Hale. Courtesy photo