District-wide sick day for Wilmington students, staff

Check out this great video with your kids: Flu Prevention Song for Kids on YouTube from Hampton Primary School.

• Get plenty of sleep and eat right.

• Try not to touch your eyes, nose, mouth - germs like to spread that way

• Wash, wash, wash your hands after you sneeze, cough, blow your nose.

• When you cough or sneeze, use a tissue or cough/sneeze into your elbow/sleeve

• At home, you can help by reminding kids to do the following:

How you can help at home

WILMINGTON — Wilmington students are enjoying a day off from school Friday — or at least the few that aren’t fighting off fever, chills, aches and who-knows-what.

The Wilmington City Schools district became the most recent one in southwest Ohio to declare a district-wide sick day.

The district posted this message on Facebook Thursday evening:

“Throughout this evening, the WCS team has closely monitored teacher attendance for Friday.

“After careful consideration, due to an unusually high rate of both staff and student absences in a number of buildings, Wilmington City Schools will be closed on Friday, January 31st.

“We are hopeful that this time will allow both staff and students to rest, get healthy, and be ready for school on Monday.”

And teachers and staff certainly haven’t been immune to illnesses going around lately, either.

Curt Bone, Wilmington City Schools’ Director of Business Operations, told the News Journal Friday the closure was due to staff continuing to get sick.

“You get to the point where you don’t have enough staffing,” said Bone. “The real issue is at our middle school; we had 20 percent of our staff out on Wednesday. Then yesterday (Thursday) it was 30 percent.

“It gets to the point where you can’t fill enough positions to fill without obstruction.”

Bone said student attendance percentages in the other schools had been in the lower 90s; the middle school’s attendance was down to about 83 percent.

While the middle school has had a higher sickness-related absence than the other schools, the decision was made to give students and staff a day off to rest up and get better.

Two weeks ago the district shared what staff members have been doing to keep the district’s buildings as germ-free as possible:

Fighting the flu in our buildings

“So far, our attendance at WCS is holding steady, but surrounding schools are seeing an increase in flu cases. In October, we started to see an increase in illness absenteeism in one of our buildings. Student and staff absences increased in a larger number than usual. With the decreasing cost in new electrostatic sprayers, WCS set out to look for ways to help our staff keep buildings sanitized and reduce illness absences. In our buildings, here’s what we are doing to slow down the spread of viruses:

“When the students and staff have gone home for the afternoon/evening, our custodial staff beginning their cleaning procedures to prepare for everyone’s return.

“The shift begins with emptying wastebaskets, sweeping classrooms, cleaning bathrooms, sweeping and mopping hallways, and cleaning glass.

“Next comes sanitizing tabletops, desks, door handles, stair rails and touch points throughout a building.

“We purchased electrostatic sprayers.

In addition to our regular daily/weekly cleaning, we started weekly electrostatic spraying/sanitizing of classrooms, restrooms, lunchrooms, and all building touchpoints. Within two weeks, the number of absences decreased greatly.

“Over the holiday break, we expanded electrostatic cleaning to all of our school buildings and finally to our buses in January.

“So what exactly are electrostatic sprayers? Electrostatic sprayers positive charge ions in a cleaning solution so that the solution will “cling to or wrap around” negative charge surfaces (Desks, chairs, door handles, walls, desk legs, etc) and start the sanitation process. The sprayers give an eco-friendly approach to disinfection by spraying up to 65% less chemicals per square foot. This process allows us to apply an even coating on all surfaces without the need to touch or wipe the surfaces and reduces cross-contamination from using a rag (dependent on solution spraying). This provides a fast and effective application method while using less solution.

“We cannot stop the passing of the flu from person to person, but we can certainly slow down the process of coming in contact the virus within our school buildings.”

Dean Lynch, Superintendent of Blanchester schools, told the News Journal Putman Elementary has had about 25% student absentee.

“Our custodians and staff have been taking precautionary measures with sanitizing doorknobs, bathrooms and such so we can get through the week,” said Lynch.

The other Blanchester schools have had low student and staff absentees, according to Lynch.

A notice posted on Holmes Elementary’s door on Friday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Holmes-3.jpg A notice posted on Holmes Elementary’s door on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The empty hallways of Holmes Elementary as Wilmington staff and students get Friday off to rest up and prevent further sickness from spreading. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Holmes-2.jpg The empty hallways of Holmes Elementary as Wilmington staff and students get Friday off to rest up and prevent further sickness from spreading. John Hamilton | News Journal

News Journal staff