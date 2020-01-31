New playground for Clarksville park in sight after $15K grant from HealthFirst

CLARKSVILLE — “We have some great news to share regarding funding for the Clarksville Community Park project,” said Wade Hall of the organization Friends of Clarksville.

He said that HealthFirst of Clinton County has awarded them a $15,000 grant, which will be used to purchase playground equipment.

Hall said the group has also raised over $9,000 through fundraisers and private donations.

“We presently have $24,000 toward our minimum goal of $50,000,” he said. “We would like to thank the community for their generous support, but we still have a ways to go.”

Donations can mailed to Friends of Clarksville, P.O. Box 6, Clarksville, OH 45113; make a donation on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofclarksville/ ;or at their website www.clarksvillecommunitypark.org/ .

“Presently we are looking for a tree service company that would be willing to help sponsor the park by removing two trees so that site preparation can begin for the playground equipment,” Hall added. You may contact the group at friendsofclarksville@gmail.com .