Clinton County EMA holds Family Assistance Center training

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency held its first Family Assistance Center (FAC) training on Friday at the Wilmington Dove Church. An FAC would be activated as part of the recovery effort in the event of local mass fatalities. Many of Friday’s attendees were volunteers from various congregations throughout the community. In the photo’s right foreground, Pastor Tom Stephenson of the First Christian Church in Wilmington (in a checkered shirt) is being presented one of the medallions recently issued in connection with the local EMA’s 30th anniversary. The medallion presenter (back to camera) is Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel. Helping lead the training but not pictured are Lisa D’Allessandris, who was instrumental in establishing FAC operations following the August 2019 Oregon District shooting in Dayton, and Samuel Reed, emergency management specialist for the Ohio EMA’s Southwest Region. Altogether, nearly 30 people were present.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency held its first Family Assistance Center (FAC) training on Friday at the Wilmington Dove Church. An FAC would be activated as part of the recovery effort in the event of local mass fatalities. Many of Friday’s attendees were volunteers from various congregations throughout the community. In the photo’s right foreground, Pastor Tom Stephenson of the First Christian Church in Wilmington (in a checkered shirt) is being presented one of the medallions recently issued in connection with the local EMA’s 30th anniversary. The medallion presenter (back to camera) is Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel. Helping lead the training but not pictured are Lisa D’Allessandris, who was instrumental in establishing FAC operations following the August 2019 Oregon District shooting in Dayton, and Samuel Reed, emergency management specialist for the Ohio EMA’s Southwest Region. Altogether, nearly 30 people were present. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_stephenson_p.jpg The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency held its first Family Assistance Center (FAC) training on Friday at the Wilmington Dove Church. An FAC would be activated as part of the recovery effort in the event of local mass fatalities. Many of Friday’s attendees were volunteers from various congregations throughout the community. In the photo’s right foreground, Pastor Tom Stephenson of the First Christian Church in Wilmington (in a checkered shirt) is being presented one of the medallions recently issued in connection with the local EMA’s 30th anniversary. The medallion presenter (back to camera) is Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel. Helping lead the training but not pictured are Lisa D’Allessandris, who was instrumental in establishing FAC operations following the August 2019 Oregon District shooting in Dayton, and Samuel Reed, emergency management specialist for the Ohio EMA’s Southwest Region. Altogether, nearly 30 people were present. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal