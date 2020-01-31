Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Deputies make arrests

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:38 a.m. on Jan. 25, deputies arrested a 44-year-old Paulding male who was an alleged fugitive from justice after responding to an incident on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. According to the report, deputies responded to a gas station on U.S. 68 North on the report of a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer blocking semi-trucks from exiting the parking lot and hindering the flow of traffic. Deputies located the car and spoke to occupants. They occupants advised they were visiting family and were parked in the lot to sleep. They advise they would park elsewhere. After obtaining the occupants ID, dispatch advised the male had an arrest warrant out of Adams County, Indiana. The male was placed under arrest and transported to the Clinton County Jail. The warrant was for charges of theft and home improvement fraud, according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Midland female for alleged domestic violence after responding to an incident on on Jan. 23. According to the report, when deputies arrived they made contact with a 48-year-old male resident bleeding from his head, which was swollen. The victim stated the suspect struck him and that she uses meth. The victim advised he and the suspect had been arguing all day. “He stated that (the victim) had thrown several objects at him,” the report states. The victim showed deputies a video he took on his phone. The video, according to the report, showed the suspect and victim arguing. “She yells for him to hit her because she would have him arrested,” the report states. She approached the camera and hit the camera from the victim’s hand, then she assaulted him, according to the report. The victim was allegedly hit in the head with a double-breaker for a fuse box. When deputies made contact with the suspect she was “very emotional” and “was not able to remain still.” Deputies believed her to be under the influence of meth. She advised the two were verbally arguing and that the victim had been beating her for years while they were living as boyfriend and girlfriend. Deputies spoke with the suspect the next day in jail. She was described as being “much calmer.” She advised she was upset because when she was getting ready to see her son in court, the victim was saying things about her son. She advised that she was on meth. She advised the victim threw a coffee cup at her and then started recording. She advised the bruises on the victim’s head were caused by a machine used to pop zits on his forehead.

• At 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 29, during a traffic stop around Xenia and Kentucky Avenue in Wilmington, Union Township, a subject in the vehicle identified himself as a “gang member, armed/dangerous,” according to the report. The subject was also wanted by parole. The subject was found to be in possession of 12 sticks of CBD, a 250 mg of CBD oil, three glass meth pipes with burnt residue, and brass knuckles. An additional wanted person was in the vehicle as well. They were arrested.

• At 8:49 a.m. on Jan. 26, while traveling west on Valley Street in Clinton County an officer observed a truck, but not the driver, “by the way he was sitting behind the wheel.” The deputy turned around to get behind the vehicle, the truck picked up speed and turned onto Vine Street. The truck then turned onto Lundy Lane, the deputy turned on the other end of Lundy to get in front of the vehicle. “As I approached where John Street and Lundy Lane intersect, the driver exited the vehicle while the truck was still moving. The truck proceeded forward into a mailbox causing the mailbox to lean. The truck came to a rest against the mailbox,” the report states. A 32-year-old male walked away from the incident. The male subject was asked by a deputy where the driver was and the male said he took off towards the woods. As deputies informed the male they were placing him under investigative custody, the male then said “I’m the driver you guys caught me.” The driver advised he did not have his license, which is why he sped away. He also said the truck is not his and that someone left it in front of his house because “they ran out of gas.” So, he decided to drive it to the store. The vehicle was found to stolen from Warren County. Deputies discovered the truck had been spray-painted white over the original green color. The truck had Kentucky tags that didn’t match the trucks. Tools in the truck were taken as evidence. The male was taken into custody.

