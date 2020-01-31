Wilmington police investigates multiple reports of thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 27, police responded to a convenience store on Xenia Avenue on the report of nine propane tanks being stolen. According to the report, four unknown subjects removed the tanks from the storage display after a male subject pried the lock off.

• At 5:09 p.m. on Jan. 27, police a 46-year-old male report of multiple items stolen from a vehicle while it was located at his residence on Xenia Avenue. Items listed as taken included an iPhone 7, an orange and black Nike Elite bookbag shaped like a football, some books, and Dell Chromebook issued by Great Oaks Schools.

• At 7:37 p.m. on Jan. 23, units responded to South South Street, in reference to a male that reportedly threw himself in front of a city cab. Upon arrival, police spoke with the cab driver, who advised that he was parked, dropping off a passenger in front of a store. He advised that “a male then exited his vehicle, walked in front of the cab and threw himself onto the hood of the cab.” The male then advised that he was injured, because the cab hit him. The cab driver advised he captured the incident on dashcam, and that he was calling the police. The male then advised that “he was joking, and ran into the store.” The male then exited shortly after and left the scene. Upon talking with store employees, they advised the same story as the cab driver.

• Police received a report of an assault occurring on West Truesdell Street at 7:52 p.m. on Jan. 27. The report lists a 27-year-old male as a suspect.

• At 7:03 p.m. on Jan. 20, police received a report of multiple items being stolen from a West Main Street residence. A duffel bag and eight different medicines were stolen from two females, ages 68 and 50.

• At 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 25, a 25-year-old female reported her Rose Gold wedding ring, valued at $900, was stolen from her residence on Linton Drive.

• At 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 25, a 58-year-old male reported a neighbor told him someone tried to break into his residence on Peterson Place. A 38-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 21, police were dispatched to an East Locust Street in reference to a theft of a TV. A 58-year-old male advised that he noticed that someone took the outside patio TV at about 9:30 a.m. He advised that he had a video of the subject climbing over the fence with tools in his hand and removing the TV. The officer observed the video and could see a male subject with gloves on, a camouflage coat on, climbing over the fence with tools in his hand. “I then observed him remove the TV from the wall and then proceed to walk towards the south side of the fence and climbed over the fence and leave,” the officer’s report states.

• At 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 21, a 67-year-old female reported someone stole 50 feet of new chain link fence that she had in her backyard to be installed on North Spring Street.

• At 9:06 a.m. on Jan. 20, a 36-year-old female advised that she left her residence on Hiatt Avenue over the weekend and when she returned, it appeared that someone attempted to break into her house but was unsuccessful. She also advised that the door had a footprint on it and the latch to the door was broken. She stated that she was getting a camera system and her husband will come to fix the door.

• At 4:26 p.m. on Jan. 20, police made contact with a 45-year-old Hillboro female and she advised that her boyfriend, age 44 from Washington Court House, and she got into a verbal domestic dispute and but it was not physical. She advised that her boyfriend was at Clinton Memorial Hospital attempting to get help for his anger problems. She advised that he became upset and wanted to leave CMH but she did not want him to. She advised that he attempted “to make her leave but she begin to scream for help and that’s when a nurse from CMH called for help.” No further assistance needed.

• At 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 27, police received a report of multiple items stolen from a storage van located on East Short Street. According to the report, around $750 in items including a wrench, drill, and saw were stolen.

• At 6:38 p.m. on Jan. 26, police received a report of a theft occurring at a South South Street residence. The report lists between $90-$100 as the stolen item.

• At 8:18 p.m. on Jan. 24, a 58-year-old female reported her Prednisone was stolen from her residence on Brownberry Drive.

• At 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 21, a 27-year-old male reported someone stole a Texas license plate he had at his residence on North Lincoln Street.

• At 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers responded to a Charles Street residence in reference to an animal welfare check. A 23-year-old female advised her kitten was trapped inside the locked building. Officers stood by and waited for the key holder to respond. Once the kitten was rescued, officers cleared the scene.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on West Main Street. According to the report, the vehicle was driven by a 75-year-old Wilmington male and the pedestrian was a 50-year-old Clarksville female. No further details on the incident were reported.

