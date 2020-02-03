Clinton County treasurer asks commissioners for seasonal office help

WILMINGTON — The county treasurer has asked county commissioners for part-time temporary help, especially during the two periods of the year when property taxes are collected.

“We obviously have a lot going on this time of year. And one of the busiest times is morning when we get our mail. It throws the rest of the day off if we don’t get off to a good start,” Clinton County Treasurer Jason F. Walt said during his appointment with commissioners Monday.

The deadline to pay first-half 2019 Clinton County real estate taxes is Friday, Feb. 14.

Walt brought up that the commissioners office recently had some part-time help, and that development led to his idea whether there’s some way to share her “just for a little while” to help the treasurer’s office during its busy seasons.

In response to a News Journal question later, Clinton County Commissioners President Kerry R. Steed said the new worker Walt referred to is under the county administrator’s office and not the commissioners office. He added she was hired as a part-time worker on a temporary basis of between three to six months.

During the meeting with commissioners, Walt said his thought was for a person to work a couple hours each morning “just to get us through the mail,” adding that would make the day and the regular work go so much smoother.

In a couple recent years, a county employee from another department helped out at the treasurer’s office, noted Walt. However, that employee works in the County Recorder’s Office which is closed two afternoons a week because of insufficient staffing, Clinton County Recorder Brenda Huff has said.

Walt emphasized his request is for another person a couple or three hours in the morning, during two annual tax collection time periods which last about five weeks each.

Later on Monday commissioners held an executive session and discussed the request, but no action was taken.

How you can pay

In addition to mailing property tax payments to the county courthouse at 46 S. South St., Suite 205, Wilmington, OH 45177, land owners can use an online payment system.

Payments can be made online at www.cctreasoh.com for a fee of $1 for electronic checks, regardless of how many parcels are being paid, and a fee of 2.65 percent ($3 minimum) for credit and debit cards.

If you opt for the electronic check payment, the payment will be charged to your checking or savings account at your bank. You will need your 9-digit routing number, as well as your account number from your personal checks.

Clinton County accepts MasterCard, Discover, American Express and Visa credit cards for real estate and/or manufactured home taxes.

And in-person payments can be made at the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Other business

Also Monday, commissioners gave permission to two bird watchers to engage in scientific research at the quarry site near Gleason and Haley Roads. It’s part of the Cornell University E-bird Program.

The bird watchers must sign a waiver relieving the county of liability if they are injured at the quarry.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Walt https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_walt_p.jpg Walt Gary Huffenberger | News Journal