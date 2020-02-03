WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested a 54-year-old male for alleged domestic violence and vandalism-government entity after responding to a domestic situation on South Nelson at 5:58 p.m. on Feb. 1. The suspect received the criminal damage charge after allegedly kicking the police cruiser door “causing it to bend out of place.” A 59-year-old female is listed as the victim. The report noted the suspect is a “known alcoholic” with violent tendencies.

• At 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, a caller advised her neighbor on South Mulberry Street had been robbed. The victim — a 40-year-old male — was described as having a “bloody” face and needing medical attention. “He advised (the caller) he was hit in the face with a gun,” the report mentions. “The subjects took off in the alley towards Spring Street.” The victim advised he didn’t know the names of the suspects. The victim advised the caller he was “pistol whipped” by two men and they stole his wallet and his marijuana. The victim stated he was sitting on his bed watching TV and two men walked in — the door was unlocked — and asked where his cash was. “One was carrying a knife and one was carrying a small pistol,” the report states. The victim further stated the one with the pistol hit him in the face then started looking through his apartment, while the one with the knife watched him. He stated he tried to hit him a second time but he moved his head. The victim advised they turned over items until they found some of his marijuana and left. The squad arrived and transported the victim to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Police located a small amount of dried blood on the bed covers and a bag of marijuana in a plastic ammo can. The ammo can was sitting on a chair, partly open. Police took the marijuana for destruction. Police went to CMH ER to talk to the victim again. “There was a small cut (not bleeding) above his right eye and he had a clamp on his nose. The victim described the suspects with the pistol as being skinny, about 5’7” with a neck tattoo, brown eyes and “had an angry voice.” The one with the knife was described as 5’7”, skinny, with blue eyes. The victim said they both had ski masks on and no gloves. The pistol was a small gray/silver semi-auto, possible a .22 caliber. The suspects took the victim’s wallet, $500 in cash in the wallet, an LG cell phone, a credit card, insurance card, Speedway card, and one ounce of marijuana.

• Police arrested a 46-year-old male for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at an East Main Street gas station at 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 30. The report lists a pack of AAA batteries, beef jerky, and motor oil as the stolen items.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old Washington Court House female for alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at 1:08 p.m. on Feb.2 at a store on Progress Way.

• At 12:07 p.m. on Jan. 31, a 32-year-old female reported her Suboxone while she was at a park on Rombach Avenue.

