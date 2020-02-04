SATH sets annual charity auction

SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) — a non-profit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities — will be holding a the “21st Annual Charity Auction” at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 in the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

All proceeds will be used for children with special needs in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and surrounding counties.

Hess Auction Co. will be assisting SATH.

SATH appreciates your past support. They are in need of donations to help us with this fundraiser.

Any items that you would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 to make arrangements to pick up your donation. Or you can drop them off at the fairgrounds on March 5-6 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or bring them the day of the auction.

The SATH volunteers will be serving lunch.