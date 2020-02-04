Blaze strikes North Clarksville Road house

A fire caused an estimated $45,000-$50,000 damage Monday to a two-story wood house and contents on North Clarksville Road. No injuries are reported.

None of the three adult occupants were home at the time of the blaze which was reported about 1:20 p.m. Monday, said Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Chief Bob Wysong.

As of Tuesday morning, the cause of the fire remained undetermined.

There was both heavy smoke and heat damage to the house, while fire damage was contained to the front entry-way and one room and part of the basement, Wysong said.

When firefighters pulled up to the scene, there was heavy smoke spilling out from the entire structure, with flames coming out the front of the house.

“The wind happened to be really strong; that helped feed the fire,” said the fire chief.

Wysong said firefighters made a quick knockdown of the fire. A call was made for mutual aid from the Wilmington Fire Department and the Salem-Morrow Fire Department because of the heavy smoke, he added.

The two fire departments assisted the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, and a total of 22 firefighters came to the scene.

Firefighters worked to ensure there was no extension of the fire into the house’s upper story.

The homeowner had house insurance, but two of the tenants didn’t have renters insurance on their belongings.

Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours to ensure the fire was completely out and the occupants were taken care of. The Red Cross was called in to assist the tenants.

The residence is located in Warren County.

The front entry-way of this North Clarksville Road residence sustained fire damage.