Jefferson Twp. gets cleanup funds

The Jefferson Township Trustees have begun making plans to host two community cleanup events in 2020 — the first in April and the second in August. The Solid Waste Management District will be partnering with the township by providing financial assistance through its 2020 Community Grant program. Pictured are County Commissioner Brenda Woods and District Coordinator Jeff Walls presenting a check to the Jefferson Township officials in support of their cleanup programs.

The Jefferson Township Trustees have begun making plans to host two community cleanup events in 2020 — the first in April and the second in August. The Solid Waste Management District will be partnering with the township by providing financial assistance through its 2020 Community Grant program. Pictured are County Commissioner Brenda Woods and District Coordinator Jeff Walls presenting a check to the Jefferson Township officials in support of their cleanup programs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_photo-Check-Pres.-2020-CG-Jefferson-Twp.jpg The Jefferson Township Trustees have begun making plans to host two community cleanup events in 2020 — the first in April and the second in August. The Solid Waste Management District will be partnering with the township by providing financial assistance through its 2020 Community Grant program. Pictured are County Commissioner Brenda Woods and District Coordinator Jeff Walls presenting a check to the Jefferson Township officials in support of their cleanup programs.