Clinton County A.C.T. learns about cyber security

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) met Jan. 23 for its first monthly business and program meeting of the new year, with President Rhonda Wheasler presiding.

Following regular business and announcements about coming A.C.T. events, the group heard a presentation about cyber security for personal electronic devices, particularly cell phones and computers.

The organization’s monthly charitable outreach donation was a collection of personal care items for women students, in the Blanchester and East Clinton school districts.

Between now and the March 17 Primary Election, A.C.T. is focused on voter registration, which is open until Feb. 18, with early voting starting on Feb. 19.

To register online, or to check voter registration and polling locations, and for comprehensive information about Ohio elections, go to www.voteohio.org .

The second in A.C.T.’s three-part Conversations that Count series, “Democracy on the Dock,” will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Library. The public is invited to participate.

A.C.T. is a women-led, nonpartisan group committed to compassion and truth as fundamental values of our American democracy. For more information, please go to www.actclintoncounty.org .