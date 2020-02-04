Adams Twp. gets clean-up funds

Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods and Solid Waste Management District Coordinator Jeff Walls met with Adams Township Trustees early Monday morning to discuss their 2020 community cleanup scheduled for this April. The SWMD is pictured presenting the trustees with a check in support of the cleanup program.

