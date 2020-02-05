Vital Fitness hosts Empowering Women Night

WILMINGTON — Vital Fitness at 1050 Prairie Ave. will be hosting its first-ever “Empowering Women Night” 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

“We are looking for ways to deepen support of our fitness community,” said Amy Zimmerman, owner of Vital Fitness. “There is no better way than to invite local, like-minded vendors for a night of sharing health, fitness and wellness tips.”

This event is open and free to the public. Members and non-members are encouraged to bring their family and friends.

“We have a great lineup of local vendors, including: health screenings by Pinnacle Primary Care, trendy clothing by Everyday Chic Boutique, hair consults by the Ivory Chair, makeup by Kelsey Brown, sweets and treats by Whites Bakery, massage demos by Alexa Osborne, skin consults by Rodan+Fields, and much more,” said Zimmerman.

Attendees will have a chance to win a gift basket stocked full of goodies from each of the local vendors.

Vital Fitness is a 12,000-square-foot, 24-hour facility. For more information call 937-556-5779 or visit www.vitalohio.com .