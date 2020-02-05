Municipal court judge hands down sentences including jail, fines

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 27, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2020:

• Nicholas Babbs, 38, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Babbs must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and pay $470.43 in restitution. An additional theft charge and obstructing official business charge were dismissed.

• Jason Saunders, 32, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, sentenced to 120 days in jail (89 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Saunders must take part in supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the arresting officer.

• Cody Campbell, 24, of Blanchester, two counts of assault, sentenced to 360 days in jail (359 days suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $135 court costs. Campbell must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with the victims. A burglary charge was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Horton, 36, of Midland, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 30, 2020 to Jan. 29, 2021, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Horton must take part in supervised probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 12. An additional O.V.I. charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Selvin Jimenez, 37, of Newark, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Jimenez must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Adam Johnson, 39, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 30, 2020 to Jan. 28, 2021, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 14. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test charge was dismissed.

• Katie Spurlock, 31, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 60 days in jail (53 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Spurlock must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and must pay restitution to them. A theft charge was dismissed.

• Jaime Woehrer, 30, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. The reckless operation offense was amended from an O.V.I charge. Woehrer must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Two drug possession charges and a improper lane change violation were dismissed.

• Sarah Cougill, 34, of Stoutsville, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, permit violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $550, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cougill must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Leeth, 31, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Leeth must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A marijuana possession charge ACDA violation were dismissed.

• Darrell Slone, 51, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Slone must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

