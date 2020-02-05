Blanchester makes bid for Home Town Takeover

BLANCHESTER — The HGTV show “Home Town” is looking for a small American town to do a Main Street Takeover to help residents revitalize their community.

Blanchester resident Peggy Morgan and Village Councilman Reilly Hopkins think it should be Blanchester.

To that end, they have submitted a video tour of Blanchester and included a few interviews with folks in the community discussing the attributes of the town in the hopes that their submission might be chosen for the makeover.

Also included in the submission are some still photos and a written description of Blanchester, its history and interesting facts about the village.

“Is this a longshot? Sure it is,” said Morgan, “but we have just as good a chance of being chosen as any other small town and we feel that Blanchester is certainly worth the effort.”

Having the production company in town and making some improvements to the Main Street area would be a positive note for the village and could bring attention to a town that has much to offer, good for local businesses and good for the residents.

In the hopes that the attention this project could bring may mean more business to town, Hopkins’ viewpoint is that “Blanchester is one business away from sparking this town in the right direction” and this opportunity may just be the ticket.

For more on the Home Town Takeover, visit https://hgtvhometowntakeover.com/ .

