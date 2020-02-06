Wilmington Garden Club welcomes That Guy’s Farm

The January meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club featured speaker Guy Ashmore from That Guy’s Farm. He gave an interesting and informative talk on his organic farm/retail business on SR 380 just west of Wilmington. His farm operation provides organic vegetables and flowers to some local retail outlets. He also sells the produce and flowers on site. He described some of the requirements for an organic farm. Wilmington Garden Club meets on the second Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Speakers provide entertaining and educational programs each month on a variety of gardening topics. Guests are welcome!

