PAWS for pets: New group sets fundraiser, adoption day

While the pet adoption center does not currently have daily hours, an adoption event for a limited number of cats and dogs will be held 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Adoptable cats and dogs may be seen on PAWS social media accounts of Facebook and Instagram and at www.petfinder.com . To contact PAWS, please email PAWShumanesocietyinc@gmail.com .

WILMINGTON — If you love animals or are just looking for an enjoyable evening, consider joining members of the community 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Reverse Raffle and Dinner.

Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Sugartree Street, it will feature music from a DJ, food and multiple raffles to benefit the PAWS Humane Society, Inc.

The Reverse Raffle features a jackpot of up to $2,000.

PAWS Humane Society, Inc. is a new animal welfare organization in Clinton County formed in December 2019. It has about 45 active volunteers. Many of those involved with the new organization have volunteered with animals previously and want to do their part in helping homeless animals.

“We are happy to continue with our annual event to help the PAWS Humane Society,” said Kathy Collins, chair of the Reverse Raffle & Dinner benefit. “The Reverse Raffle has become one of our favorite events to host at our Eagles Aerie. The support our members and officers provide to this event is overwhelming and we are grateful to both our members and the community for making this such a great success each year.”

A Reverse Raffle is set up so that, instead of winning the main prize with the first ticket drawn, the goal is to have your ticket drawn last. During the raffle, the first ticket drawn wins $50 and every 25th ticket drawn wins up to $100. The last five tickets drawn have the option of splitting the jackpot or drawing until there is one winner.

There will be other raffles including a 50/50 drawing which will run throughout the event. Donations of gifts include overnight stays at area hotels, meals at area restaurants, gift cards and gift baskets. Items are welcomed for the raffles and are now being accepted. If you would like to make a donation, please email PAWShumanesocietyinc@gmail.com .

The price for the Reverse Raffle & Dinner is a $25 minimum donation which includes one Reverse Raffle ticket entry and dinner. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the Reverse Raffle, only 250 tickets, and one does not have to be present to win.

Tickets may be purchased by cash or check payable to PAWS Humane Society, Inc. at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington during business hours. Those not purchasing the Reverse Raffle and Dinner ticket are welcome to make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and the evening’s activities.

The dinner includes pulled pork donated by the Eagles, cole saw from Rod’s Capricorn Inn, and mac-and-cheese prepared by the PAWS new director, Carroll Baker. Desserts will be made by volunteers, and Pour Sisters Bakery out of Loveland will do a cake.

PAWS Pet Adoption Center is located at 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington.

It is a no-kill organization, encouraging the humane treatment of animals including finding loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoption. Animals taken in by PAWS will be checked by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered and given necessary vaccines.

Funds raised from the Reverse Raffle and Dinner event will be used to assist the animals that PAWS helps.

Monetary donations are accepted, as are items such as dog and cat food, cat litter, treats, paper towels, and things of that nature, Baker said. PAWS is currently low on those items.

Local residents are invited to support PAWS by helping with animals, with building maintenance, fundraising and more.

“We can always use more volunteers,” said Baker.

Though new, PAWS Humane Society, Inc. is on Facebook. It also is on Twitter and the Twitter handle is @PAWS5312 . And it’s also on Instagram.

The four-year-old animal shelter facility on U.S. 68 near I-71 doesn’t yet have a new sign or regular hours, but they do have a logo and, most importantly, the lights are on and animals will be helped. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_PAWS-2.jpg The four-year-old animal shelter facility on U.S. 68 near I-71 doesn’t yet have a new sign or regular hours, but they do have a logo and, most importantly, the lights are on and animals will be helped. John Hamilton | News Journal

New group sets fundraiser, adoption day