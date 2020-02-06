Wilmington College Theatre to present poignant comedy ‘The Boys Next Door’

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre will present the poignant comedy, “The Boys Next Door” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The play by Tom Griffin is about four men living in a group home for persons with disabilities. In brief vignettes, the play offers humorous and touching commentary on the lives of the four men and their earnest, but increasingly “burned out” social worker.

From date night dances and impromptu puppet shows to workplace bullies and disappointed fathers, the audience will view how all the characters navigate their way through a constantly changing world.

Bryan Wallingford is directing the show.

The cast features: Layne Frederick as Arnold Wiggins, Jalen Douglas as Lucien P. Smith, Joshua Woodward as Norman Bulanski, Parker Gunkel as Barry Klemper, Gage Clemens as Jack Palmer, Maya Wahrhaftig as Sheila, Liam Kinnett as Mr. Klemper, Bailey Riffle as Mrs. Fremus, Mary McConnell as Mars. Warren, Sarah Bender as Clara, Tristan Moore as Mr. Hedges, Sam Stanley as Senator Clarke and Kolten Winter as Mr. Corbin.

In addition to Wallingford, the production staff includes: J. Wynn Alexander, set and costume design; Becky Haines, sound and lighting design; Tricia Heys, choreography; and Jennah Blair, stage management. Technical and stage crew members are Ariel Callon, Shelbie Harris, Anna Irwin, Nicholas Keller, Lachlan O’Neill and Rebecca Simonji.

Reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office at 937-481-2267 weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $8 for college and high school students with valid identification. WC students attend free of charge.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_THE-BOYS-NEXT-DOOR-2-WEB.jpg