More municipal court sentences handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 27, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2020:

• Cynthia Nace, 34, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Nace must commit no similar offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Betty Hillard, 33, of West Union, drug instrument possession, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hillard must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• James Shepherd, 43, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tiffany Miller, 33, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jeremiah Monnier, 36, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Zackery Higginbotham, 18, of Wilmington, menacing, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge. Higginbotham must have no contact with the victims.

• Jeffery Cochran, 53, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Carolyn Baras, 41, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Robert Stackman, 49, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $25, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joel Harris, 36, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sarah Nicodemus, 25, of Mt. Orab, hit-skip, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A crossing yellow lane violation and a going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone charge were dismissed.

• Ernest Booher Jr., 55, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Travis Reisinger, 24, of Manchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Caleb McGlone, 29, of Greenfield, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by McGlone.

• Olivia Clayton, 20, of Sandusky, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Clayton.

• Brittany Smith, 30, of Lynchburg, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Hudson Sommers, 18, of Chillicothe, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Sommers.

