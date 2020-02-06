Pagination: Steven Wright (gps – swright; 937-247-2700)

Pub: Wilmington News Journal

Date: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Issue 27, Volume 183

Price: $1

Bar Code Last 4 Digits: 0901

Sections: 1

Pages: 12

Comics/Puzzles Pages: 2

News Contact: Tom Barr (cell) 513-508-4399 (PLEASE TEXT FIRST; call if needed)

Backup News Contact: Gary Huffenberger (cell) 937-725-9441; (work) 937-382-2574, ext. 2512

Sports Contact: Mark Huber (cell) 937-725-8726

___________________________________________

PAGE 1 — A13 template

WNJ.020720.Skybox.Friday

Please place jumps on Page 4 or after if possible

1) WNJ.020720.PAWS.fundraiser 17.8” (with photo + FactBox)

2/side) WNJ.020720.homelessness 19.0” (with small photo; 1-column?)

3/side) WNJ.020720.blan.hometown.takeover 6.8” (logo optional)

4) WNJ.020720.Muni.Court 14.1” (with standing art)

5) WNJ.020720.inspections 21.4” (with standing art)

WNJ.020720.Index

ˆ

PAGE 2 OBITS/News (Deadline 4 p.m., all in by 4:15)

WNJ.020720.Death.Notice.Bradford 1.2”

Local as much as possible please

ˆ

PAGE 3 NEWS ++++++

MUST: WNJ.020720.walmart.rumor 12.2” (with logo)

WNJ.020720.BPD.charge 10.1” (with logo)

Local as much as possible please

ˆ

PAGE 4 NEWS ++++++++

TOP/MUST: WNJ.020720.Brown.column 7.5” (with mug + THEIR VIEW kicker)

MUST: WNJ.020720.TodayInHistory 13.2”

MUST: WNJ.020720.Letter.Cook 11.2” (with YOUR VIEW kicker)

WNJ.020720.Letter.Lamke 9.5” (with YOUR VIEW kicker)

Local, then fill as needed

ˆ

PAGE 5 NEW/JUMPS ++++++

Local as much as possible please

ˆ

RELIGION PAGE (PAGE 9)++++++++++++++

TOP: WNJ.020720.Religion.column.Tabor 27.7” (with mug)

WNJ.020720.amish.cook 19.6” (with standing art)

Bottom of page: Fill as needed (Local first as available)

ˆ

LOCAL CONTENT FOR INSIDE+++++

MUST: WNJ.Community.Calendar (Please run through Feb. 12 or so only)

MUST: WNJ.Public.Meetings (Please run through Feb. 12 or so only)

MUST: WNJ.020720.BOE.directive 7.9” (logo optional)

MUST: WNJ.020720.SWD.adams.twp.grant (standalone)

MUST: WNJ.020720.edward.jones 4.8” (with 2 mugs)

MUST: WNJ.020720.wilm.garden.club (standalone)

WNJ.020720.HEAP 9.0”

WNJ.020720.marriage.licenses.from.janurary 4.4” (with standing art)

WNJ.020720.Blan.FFA (standalone)

WNJ.020720.senior.center.PR 13.2”

WNJ.020720.WC.comedy (with logo)

ˆ

FILLER AS NEEDED for INSIDE PAGES:

WNJ.020720.orange.frazer.recap 8.1”

WNJ.020720.theatre.CTF.fundraiser 11.1”

WNJ.020720.act.biz.meeting.news.release 6.3”

WNJ.020720.area.codes 15.3” (with map)

WNJ.020720.MacysClosure 6.4”

WNJ.020720.SchoolVouchers-Ohio 12.5”

WNJ.020720.Governor-MiamiCommencement 4.2”

ˆ

COMICS PAGE

PUZZLES PAGE (w/daily AP entertainment story)

ˆ

PAGE 10 SPORTS B14 TEMPLATE

1_WNJ020720.GBK.ecatwilm 12+ inches

2_WNJ020720.MLB.indians 18 inches

3_WNJ020720.RDP.locals 15+ inches

PAGE 11 SPORTS

1_WNJ020720.leadingoff 9+ inches

2_Jumps from Page 10

PAGE 12 SPORTS

1_WNJ020720.FBH.wulfarmy 10+ inches (With Photo)

2_WNJ020720.FBH.belltemple 10+ inches (With Photo)

NOTE: Please make the above 2 items on 12 similar in headline size and photo size

3_Jumps from Page 10

4_AP Latest on CINCINNATI-WichitaSt Basketball

5_AP As Needed