Creative, impactful learning through Wilmington Schools Foundation

WILMINGTON — Sharing the world of science outside of the classroom is an exciting way for students to deepen their learning. Fifth-graders at East End Elementary had the opportunity to participate in Cincinnati Museum Center Program on Wheels, Experimenting with Physical Science.

The students took part in exploring with bubbles, sound, electricity, magnets, motion, light, color, mirrors and optical illusions in this inquiry-based program. They created hypotheses, performed experiments, drawing conclusions and shared their discoveries.

The second part of this project will take place later on this year, Family Science Night. Families will be invited to come in after school hours to have a meal and then rotate through different science stations that will be set up in the gym.

This experience and many others in Wilmington City School district take place through the Wilmington Schools Foundation grant program.

WSF provides the opportunity for applicants to receive funding for creative and impactful ideas for classrooms and for the educational environment of students, faculty, and staff. These are awarded on an annual basis and are among the primary efforts of the WSF.

Donation for the Wilmington Schools Foundation grant program can be mailed to: Wilmington City Schools Foundation, Attn: Chastity Flanigan, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

East End Elementary students dig into science and learn by doing.