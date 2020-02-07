Ohio JFS awards grants to 4C for Children

COLUMBUS — The 4C for Children organization in Clinton County is one of 15 4C for Children organizations in Ohio that altogether will receive $2 million from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The purpose of the grant funds is to grow the number of publicly funded child care providers and improve the quality of existing providers. The recipients will work with child care providers across the state to create or improve programming, implement staff supports to improve recruitment and retention, and offer training to help them become Step Up To Quality rated or improve their rating.

Step Up To Quality is Ohio’s quality rating system for child care providers.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this assistance to organizations committed to joining us in our mission to improve the quality of early care and education for Ohio’s children,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.

“Step Up To Quality has been proven to have a positive impact on both kindergarten readiness and children’s future literacy skills, both of which are vital for getting the best possible start in life. A young person’s early educational experiences help lay the groundwork for success later in life,” Hall said.

By July 1, 2020, all Ohio licensed child care programs that receive state funding must participate in Step Up To Quality. As of December, 86 percent of programs offering publicly funded child care services were quality rated.

All Ohio families can search for child care providers by county, city, ZIP code, program type, and Step Up To Quality rating at ChildCareSearch.Ohio.gov .