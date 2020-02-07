HealthFirst awards funds to CAP; locals on Miami dean’s list

HealthFirst funds to CAP

Clinton County Community Action Program was awarded funds from HealthFirst for Clinton County through the Clinton County Foundation to be used as a required local match for the newly created position of mobility manager.

A grant, provided to Community Action from ODOT for the mobility manager position, required a 20 percent match. Thanks to HealthFirst for funding of $13,032, the local match for the first year was met.

Students earn Miami honors

Miami University students ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list:

Locals honored are: Hailey Schatzmann and Samantha McIntire; Stephanie Gerlach of Blanchester; and Taylor Warren and Andrew Holland of Clarksville.

Ellis joins Stromberg Chiropractic

David Ellis, D.C. has joined Stromberg Chiropractic in Wilmington as their new full-time chiropractor.

The Wilmington native has 37 years of experience and specializes in treating neck and back pain and headaches, as well as victims of vehicle accidents and work injuries.

Stromberg Chiropractic is at 757 Fife Ave. (across from the college); phone 937-382-1727.

Stone truck catches fire

Damage is described as total to a Melvin Stone truck after a vehicle fire early Thursday.

According to SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Chuck Gaskins, workers were doing their daily check on the vehicle before taking it out on the road when the fire occurred in the quarry parking area.

There were no injuries.

The vehicle is described as a dump truck for hauling stone.

The cause of the early morning fire has not been determined, said Gaskins.