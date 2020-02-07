City’s in a good place; Mayor: 2019 ‘another successful year’

To read the mayor’s entire State of the City, go to wnewsj.com.

WILMINGTON — The city’s progress and local helpers were highlighted at the Wilmington City Council meeting Thursday night.

“If it sounds like I repeat myself, I am. The state of the city is very good,” said Mayor John Stanforth in his State of the City address. “In fact, it’s excellent.”

He said that 2019 “wrapped up another successful year” with the continued support of the 0.5-percent income tax.

“The additional revenue boosted our ability to be competitive in grant awards for paving projects and safety services,” said Stanforth.

He stated he thought all departments deserve recognition for their continued service to the citizens.

“Through many highlights, struggles, and new experiences, our departments maintain excellent services to our citizens, and I remain grateful for their commitment to the city,” he said.

As for 2020, he says it will be an exciting year — particularly with the major re-paving project on Rombach Avenue.

“With agreed-upon designs, we can move forward to the excitement of what this project will do for our city,” he said. “Aggressive residential street paving has already been bid out, awarded, and funded.”

The year was a successful one for the city and he hopes that “with the citizens’ trust and commitment to the city, we can ensure the successes will continue.”

First responders excel

Thursday’s meeting also saw a local first responder’s rise in the ranks and one leaving a legacy of giving.

Wilmington Police Officer Joshua Gibson was sworn in as a Sergeant during the meeting. Gibson shared the moment with his wife Laura, three-year-old daughter Lucille, and 11-month-old son Oliver.

Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker spoke a few words in praise of Gibson.

“He is the example of going above and beyond the call of duty in giving back to your community,” said Shidaker.

The Class of 1998 Wilmington High School grad has been with WPD since 2005, where he has been a training officer and leads the local neighborhood watch program.

Shidaker also highlighted Gibson’s work outside the patrol car, mainly with his volunteer work with Kamp Dovetail.

The volunteer-operated camp gives children with disabilities from local counties the summer camp experience they normally may not be able to experience.

Stanforth also made a proclamation, highlighting the career of Steve Small.

The now-former clinical manager of Clinton Medical Transport retired after 43 years of service. Small’s career started at CMT started in May 2002 after he previously served with emergency units in Maryland, District of Columbia, and Blue Ash.

Stanforth mentioned the various awards Small had received including nine Life Saving Ribbons for successfully resuscitating victims.

Retired clinical manager of Clinton Medical Transport (CMT) Steve Small, left, gets a handshake from Mayor John Stanforth after being recognized for his 43 years of service at Thursday's Wilmington City Council meeting. Steve Small stands alongside friends and colleagues after being recognized for his years of service with Clinton Medical Transport at Thursday's Wilmington City Council meeting. Three-year-old Lucille Gibson looks at her dad, Joshua, as he's sworn in by Mayor John Stanforth as a sergeant for the Wilmington Police Department at Thursday's Wilmington City Council meeting. Joshua was also joined by his wife Laura and eleven-month-old son Oliver. Newly sworn-in WPD Sgt. Joshua Gibson (third from right, holding his daughter) along family and colleagues at Thursday's Wilmington City Council meeting.

Mayor: ‘Another successful year’

By John Hamilton

