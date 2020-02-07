Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, Jan. 22. Critical: Sandwich 121°F (sandwich warmer). Person in Charge discarded. Will remake, adjust thermostat, and monitor. Lettuce, onion slices, sliced deli meat, pepperoni, cheese missing date marks. PIC corrected. Note posted above mop sink to dump mop water in grass. Mop water must be disposed into plumbing fixture for proper treatment.

Light bulb/heat bulb nonworking in Nemco heat cabinet. Containers of sausage gravy for retail sale missing labels. PIC corrected. Microwave has food splatter inside unit. Nemco cabinet (2) had food debris accumulations. Cappuccino machine had food debris and splatter accumulations. restroom trash receptacles missing lids for sanitary napkin disposal. Trash bags on top of dumpster; dumpster must be properly maintained. Light bulbs (2) missing shields above ice cream. Cell phone stored on food prep table. Light bulb nonworking above roller grill. Dust accumulated on wall near Nemco food warmers.

Follow-up: Feb. 24.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Jan. 27. Critical: Hamburgers 87°F (Henny Penny drawer). Person in Charge stated burgers were frozen and placed into equipment to reheat. Equipment designed to cook? PIC discarded hamburgers. Corrected. Chili 44°F (walk-in cooler; with rapid chiller). PIC indicated container should have less product. PIC discarded. Corrected. Onion straws were missing time mark and not following time-holding procedure. PIC discarded and added time marks.

Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints on head and beards. Floor tile missing/cracked near fryers and ice making machine.

Follow-up: Feb. 10.

• Stephanie’s, 142 Main St., New Vienna, Jan. 22. Critical: In prep cooler, Diced ham 42°F, baked potato 47°F, butter 47°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Person in Charge to monitor and adjust cooler.

Floor tile damaged in front of soda machine and ice machine.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 24. Follow-up #2. Sticker residues found on clean containers. Black residues on fresh topping equipment (sealant on edges peeling?). Floors in facility need cleaning. Dust accumulated on shelving and walls near food prep area. Dust accumulated on fan covers in walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Feb. 7.

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, Jan. 24. Handwashing sign missing at employee restroom. Food residues accumulated in microwave and residue accumulated in ice scoop holder in kitchenette. Splatter/residues accumulated under metal ledge (above hot food warmers) in kitchen (serving line). Caulking in dishroom has pink/black residues. Wall floor junctures in walk-in cooler have food spillage accumulation.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, Jan. 27. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Black resides on ice dispenser in soda fountain machine. Person in Charge cleaned at time of visit. Rust accumulation and coating is peeling on container storage shelf across from 3-sink. Black residues accumulated on shelving in main walk-in cooler.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 28. Critical: Diced tomatoes marked 25-27; sauces missing date marks. Person in Charge stated will discard and date sauces.

Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. Ice accumulated on top inner surface of Arctic Air reach-in freezer.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 29. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 29. Follow-up. facility just had steam cleaning of the drains completed this morning. Will come back in 2 weeks for see if progress was made. Will also check on steam cleaning companies.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 12.

• Eagles Lodge, Hilda #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Jan. 29. Facility does not have anyone who is manager certified. Floor underneath 3-sink is coming apart/discolored.

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 28. Microwave and freezer are non-commercial or NSF or similar rated. Plumbing is leaking at 3-sink. Ceiling is damaged above mop sink. Employee purses are hanging on food storage shelf.

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Jan. 27. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Person in Charge stated has started process to obtain certificate. Thanks for cooperation.

• Cape May Retirement Village 2, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Cape May Retirement Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Wall behind dishwasher line was dirty. Shims in light fixtures in kitchen.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 28. Black residues on wall above 3-sink. Area is cleaner, however, needs more cleaning/repair to remove.

