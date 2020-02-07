Sheriff’s reports: Theif nabbed; truck reported stolen

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 32-year-old male for alleged theft after responding to a theft report at State Route 730 in Union Township at 8:36 a.m. on Jan. 31. The suspect was seen taking the generator from the camper where it was kept, according to the report. The suspect was later located and deputies were advised by dispatch that he had an active warrant from the Wilmington Police Department.

• At 9 p.m. on Feb. 1, deputies were dispatched to an East Main Street residence in Clarksville in reference to a dark green 1997 Ford F350 being stolen. When deputies spoke to a 25-year-old Clarksville male, he advised he “rents the old gym behind the (Vernon) Township building to work on cars and stores other vehicles.” The victim advised he bought the vehicle was in the process of fixing it up. It was parked on the property in-between the old school gym and the vacant school apartments. It was able to run and the victim still had the 30-day tags on it. It had expired in December. He advised deputies he never had any problems with customers whose cars he fixed up. There were tire tracks in the yard.

