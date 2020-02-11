FCSO asks for help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Rachel A. Squadrani was reported missing from her home on US 22 NW by her grandmother on Friday evening. She is described as a white female, approximately five feet three inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The description of the clothing Squadrani was wearing when leaving her home is unknown, however it is possible that she may be wearing a black leather jacket, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Family and law enforcement said they believe that Squadrani left the home voluntarily and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Squadrani was last observed by her grandmother at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. After efforts were made by the grandmother to locate her, the sheriff’s office was contacted and initiated a missing person’s investigation at 6:54 p.m. Friday.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office conducted a canvas in the area surrounding the home and also requested the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit to conduct a search from the air. Those efforts were unsuccessful, according to Stanforth.

The FCSO Detective Bureau is continuing to conduct its investigation and would like to speak with anyone who may have observed, had contact with, or has knowledge of Squadrani’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or by emailing detective Treg Brown at treg.brown@fayette-co-oh.com.

