Pancake Day supports New Vienna Lions’ efforts

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Lions Club held its annual Pancake Day on Feb. 8 at the fire station in New Vienna.

A large number of the community came out to enjoy the pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy. The money made from this event will help support the New Vienna Public Library, Kamp Dovetail, East Clinton Local Schools, Boy Scouts, the Lions Club eyeglasses program and other community activities.

Along with visiting with their neighbors, the guests had the opportunity to participate in a raffle, split-the-pot and to win a door prize.

The New Vienna Lions Club extends a special thanks to all the area donors who helped make this a successful event by contributing to the raffle and door prizes.

The New Vienna Lions Club was pleased with the turnout at its annual Pancake Day. In the right foreground walking with a plate of pancakes is Wayne Ames. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Lions_p-2.jpg The New Vienna Lions Club was pleased with the turnout at its annual Pancake Day. In the right foreground walking with a plate of pancakes is Wayne Ames. Photo by Wendell Compton