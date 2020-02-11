PUBLIC MEETINGS

Thursday, Feb. 13

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

• Sabina Village Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Sabina Municipal Building, downtown Sabina.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Feb. 20

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, Feb. 24

• Clinton County Board of Health meets at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 in the community room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

• Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Clinton Commons Community Room, 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington. The public is invited.

Thursday, Feb. 27

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

• Sabina Village Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Sabina Municipal Building, downtown Sabina.

Thursday, March 5

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, March 10

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, March 12

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

• Sabina Village Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Sabina Municipal Building, downtown Sabina.

Monday, March 16

• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Thursday, March 19

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, March 23

• Clinton County Board of Health meets at 11 a.m. March 23 in the community room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington.

Thursday, March 26

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

• Sabina Village Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Sabina Municipal Building, downtown Sabina.

Thursday, April 2

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, April 9

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, April 14

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, April 16

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, April 23

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, May 7

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, May 12

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, May 14

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, May 21

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, May 28

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, June 9

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, June 4

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, June 11

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, June 18

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, July 2

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, July 9

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, July 14

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, July 16

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Aug. 6

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Aug. 13

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Aug. 20

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Sept. 3

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Sept. 10

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Sept. 17

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Sept. 24

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Oct. 1

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Oct. 8

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Oct. 15

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Oct. 22

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Nov. 5

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Nov. 12

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Nov. 19

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Dec. 3

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District meets at 7:30 a.m. at the & Water Conservation District office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Dec. 10

• Clinton County Port Authority meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID is required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Dec. 17

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, room 228, at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

• Blanchester Village Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.