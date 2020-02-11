Live interactive ‘pirates’ to invade Murphy Theatre Saturday; bumbling buccaneers need kids’ help; also attend a Pirate Party

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre presents “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 15. The doors open for this family friendly event at 12:30 p.m.

The Murphy Theatre invites families to participate in a one-of-a-kind Pirate Party before the show. Activities include face painting by Mama Yaga, make your own pirate hat at the Arts & Crafts table, a pirate parade and costume contest, and more! All activities are included with your ticket.

In the off-Broadway “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told”, a crew of bumbling pirates has only once chance to get their hands on the famed treasure of the Sea Witch Sa’almanella — performing the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage!

There’s only one problem: Half their script is missing!

Help them fill in the blanks and laugh along the way as they improvise a brand new, musical adventure based on your suggestions! It’s “More laughs than there are bones in Davy Jones’ Locker!” according to the New York Times, and it’s been called “Pirates of the Caribbean” meets “Whose Line is it Anyway?”

This 75-90 minute theatrical experience is appropriate for swashbucklers 4-104.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.themurphytheatre.org, at the box office or over the phone 937.382.3643.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the Pirate Party followed by the show “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_pirates.jpg Kids of all ages will enjoy the Pirate Party followed by the show “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told.” Courtesy photo