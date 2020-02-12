Planet Fitness hosting open house Friday

WILMINGTON — Join Planet Fitness in celebration of their new Wilmington location at 1215 Rombach Ave.

The public is welcome to attend an open house on Friday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m.

The open house will feature refreshments, facility tours, and a community donation check ceremony to the United Way of Clinton County.

Planet Fitness “strives to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected. That’s why at Planet Fitness Wilmington, we take care to make sure our club is clean and welcoming, our staff is friendly, and our certified trainers are ready to help. Whether you’re a first-time gym user or a fitness veteran, you’ll always have a home in our Judgement Free Zone.”

Planet Fitness is open 24 hours from Monday at 12 a.m. until Friday at 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Learn more at www.planetfitness.com .

