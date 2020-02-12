SWMD partners with college

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is pleased to partner with Wilmington College to expand main campus recycling efforts. WC has been awarded a 2020 PEAR Grant to help educate students about proper recycling habits and to engage the campus community in reducing waste and preserving natural resources.

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is pleased to partner with Wilmington College to expand main campus recycling efforts. WC has been awarded a 2020 PEAR Grant to help educate students about proper recycling habits and to engage the campus community in reducing waste and preserving natural resources. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_swd-wc-Copy.jpeg The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is pleased to partner with Wilmington College to expand main campus recycling efforts. WC has been awarded a 2020 PEAR Grant to help educate students about proper recycling habits and to engage the campus community in reducing waste and preserving natural resources. Courtesy photo