Boosting winter blood supply at CMH’s monthly drive

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .
Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .
Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .
Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .