Posted on by

Boosting winter blood supply at CMH’s monthly drive


Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .


John Hamilton | News Journal

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .


John Hamilton | News Journal

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_DSC_0754.jpgLocal residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org . John Hamilton | News Journal

Local residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org .
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_DSC_0755.jpgLocal residents donate blood during Clinton Memorial Hospital’s monthly blood drive on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the monthly drives or on becoming a donor, visit www.GivingBlood.org . John Hamilton | News Journal