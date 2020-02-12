Blanchester High School STEM students earn awards for their research

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester High School recently hosted the Believe in Ohio Science Fair — a program dedicated to creating a culture of innovation in STEM and providing scholarships to Ohio high school students.

This event attracted Blanchester STEM students and welcomed several honorary guests to judge the competition.

Thirty dedicated students presented their product proposals to the judges on a Friday and a total of $1,500 in cash awards were presented. Six of the participants will compete next year at the regional STEM competition.

Blanchester High School Chemistry and Physics teacher Andrea Harpen said, “The Believe in Ohio Entrepreneurial STEM Competition, sponsored by the Ohio Board of Regents and Entrepreneurial Ohio, is the science best program I have seen in my sixteen years of teaching. Our students are very talented and I am happy that they had this opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Claiming first prize was Chantz Dalton and his project, Cost Effective Means For the Production of Myoelectric 3D-Printed Prosthetics. After receiving his $500 award, he said, “It was a wonderful experience! I am so thankful for this opportunity.”

This incredible event has undoubtedly empowered all participants to innovate the future and never stop pursuing their dreams.

The other cash finalists include: Lacey Tedrick winning $200 with with her project, Neuropatch (2nd place); Brady Phillips earning $200 with his project, Glucose Monitoring Measuring Fluorescent Change in Carbon Nanotubes (3rd place); Lana Roy earning $100 with Eco-Friendly Dandelion Latex Balloons (4th place); Carter Stevens winning $100 with Bone Regenerative Injection (5th place); Alyssa Griffith and Savanna Schutte earning $100 with Electronically controlled Thermal Lumbar Brace (6th place); Chelsey Garner winning $100 with Stroke Chip (7th place); Ashleigh Osborne winning $100 with Beef Female Estrous Cycle Implant (8th place); and Gavin Colebank and Brian Miller earning $100 with their project, Cryptography Keys (9th place).

Blanchester High School students earned praise and cash awards for their STEM research projects. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_blan-science.jpg Blanchester High School students earned praise and cash awards for their STEM research projects. Courtesy photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_blan-schools-logo.jpg Courtesy photo

Earn awards for their research