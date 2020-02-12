Showing Ag Power

Ty Bowman and Lucas Neff of the Wilmington FFA competed in the Ag Power CDE on Feb. 6. The Ag Power CDE is a contest to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and industrial power equipment. The same skills needed for this CDE are needed for agricultural and Industrial power equipment. They placed sixth in the district. — Grace Brown, Chapter FFA reporter

Ty Bowman and Lucas Neff of the Wilmington FFA competed in the Ag Power CDE on Feb. 6. The Ag Power CDE is a contest to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and industrial power equipment. The same skills needed for this CDE are needed for agricultural and Industrial power equipment. They placed sixth in the district. — Grace Brown, Chapter FFA reporter https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_wilm-ffa-Copy.jpg Ty Bowman and Lucas Neff of the Wilmington FFA competed in the Ag Power CDE on Feb. 6. The Ag Power CDE is a contest to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and industrial power equipment. The same skills needed for this CDE are needed for agricultural and Industrial power equipment. They placed sixth in the district. — Grace Brown, Chapter FFA reporter Courtesy photo