LOCAL BRIEFS

Locals on MU president’s list

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list. Local honorees include Kayla Burton of Blanchester, Madison Must of Clarksville, and Connor Hendrickson of Wilmington.

Vernon Twp. report complete

VERNON TOWNSHIP — The 2019 annual Financial Report for the Vernon Township Board of Trustees is now complete and available for public review.

Reports may be viewed at the township office, located at 5126 State Route 350 West, Clarksville during the regularly scheduled meetings held on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m.