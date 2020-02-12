Apply for local United Way funds

The 2020 Allocations Application is now available from the United Way of Clinton County.

This is a two-step process which starts with completing the application and returning by Thursday, March 5 to the United Way office. You will then be scheduled for a interview with a committee, where you will have 15 minutes for a presentation and questions.

This is how the funds received from the Clinton County community are invested each year.

You can call the office with any questions 937-383-4846 or via email at aharrison@unitedwayclinton.org .

