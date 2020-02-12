Judge sentences offenders to lengthy county jail terms, fines

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 3, 2020 and Feb. 7, 2020:

• Nicholas Jacobs, 32, of Blanchester, two counts of assault, sentenced to 360 days, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Jacobs must write a letter of apology to the victims and have no contact with them. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Devon Lansing, 27, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $2,000, assessed $270 court costs. Lansing must pay $249.79 in restitution to the victims. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Dreema Glispie, 32, of Chillicothe, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, sentenced to 210 days in jail (187 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Glispie must write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, and must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of dangerous drugs, driving under suspension, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Bobbi Piatt, 45, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Piatt must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Elisha Mason, 37, of Jamestown, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Mason must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with them. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Davidson, 52, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended Sept. 6, 2019 to Sept. 6, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Davidson must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges granted Feb. 6. An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.

• Rebecca Dearth, 56, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of level 3/4/5 drug possession, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, ACDA, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Chad Simpson, 29, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs.

• Robert McKinney, 32, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (44 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. McKinney must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years. A second drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Mario Stewart, 46, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stewart must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Jeffrey Vacca, 56, of Reynoldsburg, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Vacca must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Allen Tagg, 49, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Tagg must complete a three-day driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $25 of fine. A crossing yellow line violation was dismissed.

• Edgar Middleton Jr., 27, of Lebanon, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Middleton must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A stop sign violation and left of center violation were dismissed.

• Casey Jett, 29, of Greenfield, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jett must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

