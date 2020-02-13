Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 29. Follow-up. Received complaint regarding Starbucks that “There were gnats in the pastry case and have been there for quite awhile.” There are gnats above tea pitchers and in bottom of pastry display. All facilities need to be free from gnats/insects. Please contact pest control operators and also clean drains to rid facility of this problem.

Two previous violations corrected. Thank you.

Critical: Pitchers of teas are not dated. All pitchers of tea must be properly timed and dated so they can be easily read.

Dishwasher in deli area is not working. Light out in bakery freezer. Shelves rusted in deli walk-in. Bottom of deli meat case rusted. Standing water by dish machine in deli. Standing water behind gran-n-go counter. Standing water in bakery

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 26.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Received complaint regarding roaches in the facility. Spoke with owner on the phone from the facility regarding the complaint. (I found some dead roaches by the drive-thru window.) Owner stated that they are treating facility each week for ongoing roach problem. Also called owner regarding PIC (Person in Charge); facility must have a PIC for each shift during all hours of operation.

Critical: Thawing packages of chili above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Cheese cups on warming unit were 95°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth). The following sandwich/side items were found: chicken tenders 42°F, chicken wings 42°F, poppers 42°F, sausage 42°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Pizza sauce on counter was 68°F by pizza prep line. Sliced tomatoes in cooler (?) by pizza cutting area were 51°F. There was a bag of cheese with no date underneath of the pizza prep cooler. Bags of lasagna and bags of french fries not dated on the sandwich/side items. Sauces for wings were not dated on the pizza cutting counter. Two boxes of marinara cups and cheese sauce cups in the walk-in cooler were not dated.

Employee Blizzards stored on boxes of chicken in walk-in freezer. Employee in facility with beard has no beard covering. Several towels lying throughout facility. Top of prep cooler had pizza sauce. Front cover missing on ice machine. Cove molding missing by beer cooler. Wall by dish machine and spray-off dish area has black residue.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 25.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 28. Critical: Label missing in bleach water sanitizer. Person in Charge asked employee to label. Dog was on customer lap in dining area. Dogs are not allowed unless service dog. PIC stated will inform customer.

Employee beverage with no lid stored above food prep cooler. Employee relocated. Corrected. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Sugar shaker at self-service area at coffee bar missing label. Cutting board had black stains. Water accumulated in bottom of Boar’s Head meat cooler. Table-top can opener had debris accumulations. Counter near espresso is damaged.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 30. Critical: Chicken on the steam table was 115°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). Beef in standing water in kitchen. Foods must be thawed in one of the following ways: In microwave during cooking process; in refrigerator; or under cold continuously running water.

Towels for cleaning lying on counter. Floor of walk-in freezer coming apart at seam in middle of floor. Hood unit/vent outside of building has grease dripping onto the ground.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 27.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 30. Critical: Chicken and sour cream were both at 43°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

No verification that there is anyone with manager certification in food safety. Please obtain certification before re-inspections. Male employees with facial hair not wearing beard nets. Kitchen employees with no hair net, visor or hat. Towels lying on counter along service area. Shelving above sink is rusted. Storage shelf across from dishwasher is rusted. Formica worn on service line. Walk-in cooler door not closing properly. Counter missing top by milk shake counter. Employee purses and coats hanging on dry storage.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 27.

