SWMD gives $5K to help city recycling costs

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently awarded the City of Wilmington with a 2020 Curbside Recycling Grant in the amount of $5,000 to help offset the costs of processing recyclable materials collected from local households. Pictured are Clinton County SWMD Coordinator Jeff Walls and County Commissioner Brenda Woods presenting Wilmington Sanitation Superintendent Mike Crowe with the grant award.

