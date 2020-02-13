East Clinton FFA attends 212/360

Members from the East Clinton FFA chapter recently attended the 212/360 leadership conference in Columbus. Members listened to state officers talk, met members from other chapters, and worked on leadership-related activities. Members that attended ere Marci Ellis, Carlie Ellis, Lanie Clark, Brody Fisher, Mitchell Bean, Zach Vest, Timmi Mahanes, Emily Sholler and Madi Davis. They got to spend the night at Embassy Suites and were able to socialize with other FFA members, learn new ideas for our chapter, and learn new leadership ideas to take back to the chapter. These members had a great experience, and can’t wait to go back next year.

