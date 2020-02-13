More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 3, 2020 and Feb. 7, 2020:

• Stephanie Underwood, 29, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Underwood must complete residential treatment program in lieu of driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Michael Roland Jr of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Roland must write a letter of apology. A dangerous drugs charge was dismissed.

• Timothy Richardson, 30, of Cincinnati, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Richardson must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Randace Gibson, 22, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, tag/sticker violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $530, assessed $405 court costs.

• Ronald Marshall, 33, of New Carlisle, drug possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Bryan Murphy, 58, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, fined $20, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael King Jr., 32, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brandon Holbrook, 28, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tracie Hammond, 49, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sasha Grooms, 32, of Leesburg, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lori Taylor, 52, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cameron Constant, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Victor Hernandez, 23, of Nashville, no operator’s license, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $1,150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Keionna Anderson, 28, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Emily Smith, 38, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Anthony Tracey, 38, of Logan, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tracey.

• Phillip Murphy, 63, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Murphy.

• Ratnasaic Punjalla, 28, of Jersey City, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Punjalla.

• Desiree Williams, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Jimmy Brooks, 49, of Reynoldsburg, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Brooks.

• Donovan Hayes, 21, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing set for March 12. Hayes must write a letter of apology to the victim.

