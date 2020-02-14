Sheriff’s reports: Multiple motorists with drugs, paraphernalia in vehicles; scam reported

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:58 a.m. on Feb. 6, a New Vienna female called in to dispatch and reported she was traveling on State Route 28 East in Midland, Jefferson Township, when “she struck the wires from a downed telephone pole.” Upon arrival, deputies observed a telephone pole that was broken in half with tracks in the mud leading to a crashed Chevy Silverado truck. The truck was in the field, near the railroad tracks, and displayed heavy front-end damage. The plates returned to a 1995 Ford F-150. Due to the live wire lines down, deputies requested the road be closed. The female caller was allowed to leave the area. A 53-year-old Clarksville male approached a deputy explaining he was driving the truck when he crashed due to “being run off the road by a big, new truck.” The report indicates the male stumbled and fell down, had pinpoint pupils and had an odor of marijuana on him. Deputies located a bag of “green leafy substance” and an open red pack of cigarettes in a toolbox in the bed of the truck. The pack contained a marijuana-smelling burnt substance and rolling papers. The toolbox contained a black magnet box that had a crystal substance and five pills in a plastic container. The male indicated he smoked marijuana earlier and stated the other substance came from another male subject. He also confirmed he was not wearing his glasses or contacts while driving. After performing tests, the male was cited for an O.V.I.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Clarksville male for alleged drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington, Union Township, at 4:01 a.m. on Feb. 7. According to the report, deputies located meth pipe with residue.

• At 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 8, deputies issued an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on School Street on Martinsville. According to the report, an unknown crystal-like substance in a clear plastic bag was located in the vehicle.

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after responding to a possible domestic violence incident on State Route 350 West in Clarksville at 3:53 a.m. on Feb. 4. According to the report, when units arrived the suspect was found in possession of hypodermic syringes.

• At 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 4, during a traffic stop around State Route 73 South and Accommodation Road in Green Township, deputies located suspected drug instruments. A 23-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the suspect.

• At 12:24 a.m. on Feb. 4, deputies performed a traffic stop for a marked lane violation near U.S. 22 East and Reed Road in Sabina, Wilson Township. According to the report, the driver was found to have a suspended license and syringes were located on the driver.

• At 4:41 p.m. on Feb. 6, while transporting a female subject to the Clinton County Jail for a probation violation. While being booked, suspected narcotics were located. The report lists a glucose container with two small white crystals in it as the items found. The incident took place on West Main Street in Blanchester, according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Owensville male for alleged disorderly conduct around East State Route 28 and U.S. 68 South in Midland, Jefferson Township, at 5:58 p.m. on Feb. 9.

• At 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 4, an 83-year-old female advised she had been the victim of a scam. According to the report, a male from Texas had called the female saying he was from social security. The male said there was a warrant for her on narcotics and money laundering charges. The male advised that to pay it off, she would need to get 10 $200 gift cards. She bought 12 $200 pre-paid Ebay cards. When she got home, the male called her back and requested the card numbers. The male provided her a “confirmation number.” A friend came over and told the female she was scammed. They tried calling the number back but got someone else who indicated they didn’t know the caller.

• Deputies responded to a store on State Route 73 West in Chester Township, at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the report of two elderly males assaulting each other. According to the report, the first male advised he had been punched in the side of the head. The second male advised he was punched by the first male in the testicles.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574