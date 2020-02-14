Travel under the sea as ECHS performs ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

East Clinton High School travels Under the Sea with its 2020 musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Join the cast and crew as they tell the story of Ariel (played by Astasia Fair), a little mermaid who defies her father by falling in love with a human. With the help of the sea-witch Ursula (Regan Walker), Ariel is changed into a human so she can get “her prince” — but if she can’t get him to Kiss the Girl in three days, her soul is lost.

The stage version of “The Little Mermaid” features new songs and twists audiences won’t want to miss. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students; box seats are available for $50.

Other notable performances include Sebastian, a Jamaican sounding crab turned caretaker to the little mermaid, played by Shane Lynch.

The show also spotlights the lovable fish buddy Flounder (played by Bo Frye) and the Positoovityly crazy seagull Scuttle (played by Faith Fetters).

Ariel’s love interest Prince Eric (played by Ethan Reedy), her father King Triton (played by Clayton Harrington), along with dozens of colorful creatures, mersisters, and familiar characters from the Disney film round out the rest of the cast

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_EC-Letter.jpg