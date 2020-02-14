LOCAL BRIEFS

Resources 101 event upcoming

Resources 101: Learn about programs and resources available right here that can positively impact the lives of families and individuals you know or encounter.

Anyone who lives or works in Clinton County should plan to attend the third annual event 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 2 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 958 W. Main St., Wilmington.

Come for the speakers or for the printed materials; stay a little while or longer. RSVP to 937-382-7519 or mreed@nikecenter.org .

NV Buckeyes 4-H meets

The New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H Club met for their first meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23. The meeting was called to order by Carter Carey, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Katie Carey, and the 4-H Pledge was lead by Owen Smith. Roll call was taken by Katie Carey.

Old business was that all 4-H members need to send out thank you letters if they have not already. New business consisted of discussing the meeting schedule, getting enrolled at Oh.4honline.com, members needed to sign up for demonstrations, and next meeting we will be holding officer elections.

Katie Carey was the first to adjourn with a second by Haley Dean. — Timmi Mahanes