Antique Power Club awards scholarships

The Antique Power Club of Clinton County recently awarded scholarships to: Noah Brausch, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, studying at West Virginia University; Zachary Seidenman, a Mason High School graduate, studying at Indiana University; and Shelby Williams, an East Clinton High School graduate, studying at Wilmington College.

Since 2001, the Antique Power Club has awarded 91 scholarships to college and technical school students totaling $66,250.

The club’s plan is to award five scholarships per year, one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, and Blanchester High School, and the fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

For more information about the scholarships that are awarded to second year full-time college or technical school students, visit the website antiquepowerclub.org.

Scholarship applications will be available at the Corn Festival and the deadline for applications to be submitted is Dec. 31, 2020.