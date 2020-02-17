Last chance to tour, share memories of SOLC before current building is razed this summer, facility moves to ESC

WILMINGTON — One last look before it’s gone.

Juliene Haskins, Director/Principal of the Southern Ohio Learning Center, wants to give locals a chance to visit and tour their building before it’s demolished in the summer as part of the Great Oaks expansion project.

The tour will take place between 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The staff and students will move to the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center building in Wilmington.

“This facility has been good to us and we’re going to miss it, but we know we’re not alone,” said Haskins.

Not only would Haskins like people to visit, but she also wants people to share their stories.

“This place has a rich history. Numerous student success stories have resulted from those who’ve walked within this building,” said Haskins.

She indicated they’ve heard many stories of what has happened in the building and they’d love to hear from those who might have experienced them.

In January, the Clinton County Commissioners voted to sell about five acres of county-owned property located within the Wilmington Air Park to Great Oaks.

Laurel Oaks is undergoing a $35 million construction and renovation project. The newly acquired land will be part of the Laurel Oaks’ parking lot and entrance area to the new addition and remodeled school, said Jon Weidlich, director of community relations for Great Oaks.

The parking lot is being relocated from where it currently is to the other side of the school, he said. The purchased tract of land originally was part of the Laurel Oaks campus, he said before the real estate was transferred to the county.

The learning center is under the umbrella of the Wilmington-based Southern Ohio ESC, which provides educational support services to a dozen school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland Counties.

Please contact Juliene Haskins, Director/Principal of the SOLC. 937-382-6921 ext. 4000. jhaskins@southernohioesc.org to schedule your walk-through. Or contact her for more info about what the school offers.

“Come and share your story with us,” said Haskins.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

