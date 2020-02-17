LOCAL BRIEFS

Green Twp. report available

The 2019 annual financial report for Green Township is complete. It is available at the office of the Fiscal Officer at 11884 SR 73, New Vienna, for viewing by appointment.

Officers are President Lewis Thornburg, Vice President Bryan Linkhart. Steve Huff is Trustee and Robyn McMillan Fiscal Officer.

Township meetings are held on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the township building, 92 S. Second St., New Vienna.

Washington Twp. report available

Washington Township has completed the annual financial report and it is available for public inspection at the Washington Township Hall, as required by ORC 117.38.